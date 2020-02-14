Hokies train for emergency situations

Students and faculty at Virginia Tech are getting better prepared for what to do in an emergency situation.

On Thursday, first responders held a Stop the Bleed training, a national awareness campaign that teaches people how to pack a wound and create a tourniquet to stop someone from bleeding out.

It's a course designed for the bystander, because that's likely the first person to be at the scene of an accident.

Officials say the clock is ticking when a massive cut happens and it only takes a few minutes for someone to bleed to death.

“What they’re doing is they’re taking actions that are going to pause that stopwatch," said Virginia Tech's Emergency Coordinator Chris Bolling. "They’re going to hold it in place until that higher level of care can get there, then they can provide a lot more advanced services and get them to a level one trauma center where they really need to be.”

About 1,600 Hokies have been trained since 2018 in about 80 different classes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.