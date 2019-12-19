Holiday Travel Forecast

Christmas is just a few days away which means it’s time to go to your weather app and see what the weather will be like for your travels. Could you see snow in Syracuse? Rain in Nantucket? Storms in Atlanta?

We’ll break down both your travel forecast and Christmas Day forecast to give you the best idea what to expect.

Locally, the forecast is looking really tame going into Christmas week. A large area of high pressure is expected to build in this weekend and continue throughout much of next week. This means that dry weather will be very likely for us locally through the holiday.

If your travels take you to the north along Interstates 81, 64, or 95, don’t expect to run into any weather related issues. Quiet weather is expected all along the Northeast corridor and major airport hubs.

It’ll be a different story if you are heading south. A low pressure system will develop in the Gulf this weekend and move east across much of the Southeast before exiting into the Atlantic Ocean late Monday. If your flights take you into places like Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa, or Orlando sometime between Sunday and Monday, some delays may be possible. The rest of the week looks dry and quiet at least!

Even out west, the weather looks mostly mundane with not many systems to talk about. There is the possibility of a disturbance in the Central Rockies, but even impacts should be minimal.

As for Christmas Day, expect mild weather here in Virginia with highs in the upper 50s to near 60! So, no White Christmas this year, but it will be great weather for children that receive a bike or outdoor toy from Santa.

If you are hoping for some snow on Christmas Day, your best bet is Upstate New York where lake-effect snow will be possible. Or, if you're up for a shorter drive, head to the local ski resorts which are all opening just in time for the holidays.

Get the weather anytime on the WDBJ7 Weather App. It's a Free download and you can select "Follow Me" to take the app with you on your holiday travels, while still keeping up with what's happening here at home.

