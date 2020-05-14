Hollins University announces SAT, ACT optional for fall 2021

Hollins University announced Thursday that standardized testing will be optional for fall 2021 applicants.

The university says this decision comes in response to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. This one-year test optional policy means prospective students do not have to submit SAT or ACT scores. The policy is meant to take off any extra pressure during this time.

"My hope is that it means they will add Hollins to their list of schools for consideration without any concern of the inability to complete the SAT or ACT might preclude them from applying, so we hope this will help them feel relieved and encouraged," Ashley Browning, Vice President for Enrollment Management with Hollins University, said.

Hollins University joins many other colleges across our country that are making their testing requirements optional for 2021.

