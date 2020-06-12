Hollins University announces fall plan for students' return

Hollins University announced its plans for the upcoming fall semester Friday.

The university will hold in-person classes beginning August 31 and ending November 20, the Friday before Thanksgiving.

Following Thanksgiving, students will have classes virtually for an additional week, November 30 through December 4. Reading Day will be observed December 5, followed by five days of virtual exams and projects, with the last day being December 10.

The university says it has canceled fall break, originally scheduled for October 15-16.

“Over the last several weeks, President-elect Mary Dana Hinton and I, along with members of our faculty, staff and administration, have been assessing the evolving public health situation, studying guidance for higher education from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health, and planning for the coming year,” said Interim President Nancy Oliver Gray.

Gray said that most classes would be limited to 25 students, in order to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone. Changes will also be made to campus dining.

Gray added that everyone on campus will be required to wear face coverings when indoors in the presence of one or more people, as well as maintain social distancing guidelines.

“We will introduce more rigorous building cleaning and sanitation protocols, reconfigure some offices and adjust teaching spaces in order to abide by the six-foot physical distancing requirements,” she said.

The university plans to keep student, faculty and staff informed throughout the summer as additional plans and guidelines are finalized.

“We are considering not only the present situation, but also the very real possibility that dramatic changes in the trajectory of the coronavirus may require changes in our plans. Even though we place a very high priority on learning in a residential community, we must remain flexible in response to changing public health conditions and local, state and federal guidance,” Gray said.

