Hollins University donates 7,700 exam gloves to Carilion

Hollins University is doing its part to help medical professionals in our area stay safe while treating coronavirus patients.

The University’s Biology and Chemistry Departments came together and collected all the exam gloves they had.

Friday, they donated 7,700 gloves to Carilion.

“We wanted to try and provide protective equipment for Carilion and so very quickly we amassed all the gloves that we had in our department so we’re hoping that that little bit does a little bit and maybe if everybody does a little bit, we’ll see the other side of this thing,” said Biology Professor Renee Godard.

Carilion is accepting donations of all types of protective equipment in the parking lot at Tanglewood Mall.

If you’d like to donate anything, they will be out there Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

