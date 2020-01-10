Hollins University holds forum on Equal Rights Amendment

Equal on the basis of sex. Broken down, that's what the Equal Rights Amendment, or the ERA, is all about.

WDBJ7 Photo

"I find it very difficult to think that more women wouldn't be in power and more women's voices wouldn't be heard if we were considered equal under our constitution," said a panelist at Hollins University's forum Thursday night.

The ERA is something activists have been fighting for since the 1970's when Hawaii became the first state to ratify it.

Since then, 36 states have joined. Virginia could be the 38th.

"It's just way past time for us to have it and at this point people are shocked that we don't have it in our constitution, that's usually the thing we get is why don't we have it," said the organizer of the event, Freeda Cathcart.

Freeda Cathcart is with the League of Women Voters for the Roanoke Valley.

The event she organized was timely, due to a committee hearing in Richmond just hours prior. During that hearing, members voted 10-5 in favor of the ERA.

"It's nice to make everything official. So that way if anybody is not treating or discriminating everybody, they have all the rights to go and fight against that case," said Dr. Varsha Desai, another panelist. Desai was born in India, a country that has equal rights in their constitution, and has, for several decades.

Many opponents of the ERA being ratified say that it's not needed. But Desai, like the organizer of the event, says making something of this magnitude official, is in fact needed.

"I would say to opposers the same thing that I said to my boyfriend, before he became my husband. Let's sign the piece of paper, let's make this official," said Cathcart.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.