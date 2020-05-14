Hollins University makes SAT, ACT scores optional for Class of 2025

Hollins University announced Thursday SAT and ACT scores would be optional for students applying for the fall 2021 semester.

The one-year policy means students enrolling in the class of 2025 should not have to submit test scores. Hollins’ vice president for enrollment management hopes the policy will alleviate anxiety in the face of a pandemic.

“We know opportunities to take SAT or ACT exams have been cancelled, and may continue to be postponed in locations throughout the country. Students may also be concerned that they will not be able to take the tests in an environment that allows for social distancing, or that their performance may be compromised in other ways,” said Ashley Browning. “Our test optional policy this year will hopefully take away some stress and worry during the 2020-21 application cycle.”

Browning added applicants are still more than welcome to submit their scores for consideration if they’d like.

“We take a holistic approach to evaluating applications; that includes a wide range of factors. If a prospective student believes their test results are an accurate reflection of their current academic ability, we will welcome them as part of our review process.”

During the stay-at-home order, Hollins has been holding interactive webinars for students and parents to ask questions and learn more and offering virtual campus tours.

Browning says admission counselors and financial aid advisors are also available over phone or Zoom to share information and answer questions.

