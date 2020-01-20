Hollins University students write messages of hope for MLK Day

Students at Hollins University are putting pen to paper as a way to remind themselves of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy every day.

Students wrote down messages of hope Monday, not only for themselves, but for the world around them.

Those messages will then be linked up to form a chain of positivity.

The goal is to promote the ideas of equality and kindness throughout the university.

“While it has been 60 years since desegregation has happened, there is still a lot of work to do in the United States and I think having this as a reminder pushes people to do more,” Student Organizer Jaiya McMillan said.

The chain of messages will be displayed at the student center on campus to serve as a reminder year round.

