Hollins University takes preventative measures against coronavirus

"For any novel virus, whether it's the influenza virus or now with COVID-19, is to think about the things that we can do. And what we can do is practice really good hand hygiene, really good respiratory hygiene and social distancing," said Cynthia Morrow, a visiting professor of public health at Hollins University.

WDBJ7 photo

"It's really important for all of us to wash our hands regularly - that's one of the number one things we can do to decrease the risk of getting the cold, getting the flu and getting COVID-19," said Morrow.

Morrow was a Commissioner of Health in New York during the H1N1 - or swine flu - pandemic back in 2009.

One of the principles she used then, and suggests now, is called social distancing.

Morrow says it's important to keep six feet between you and someone who is sick.

That principle is currently being used at Hollins, for students who were studying abroad in Italy.

"We have 32 students who are completing study abroad programs and our four students in Italy have now been sent back to the United States where they will complete their coursework at home, online," said Nancy Gray, Hollins University interim president.

Hollins is one of several universities in Virginia to bring students home from infected areas out of an abundance of caution.

