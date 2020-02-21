Hollins University welcomes President-elect to campus

Hollins University welcomed its next President to campus Friday.

Mary Dana Hinton comes to Hollins from the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

She received a warm welcome, during a gathering of students, staff, faculty and alumnae Friday afternoon.

"I have been so eager to spend time with the faculty, with the staff and most especially with students," Hinton told WDBJ7 in an interview, "so I can't wait to greet them to welcome them, to hug them and to talk about the journey that we're about to take together. I am really thrilled."

Hinton will complete her service as the President of St. Benedict in June, and will take office at Hollins on August first.

