Hollywood in uncharted territory weathering the virus

Coronavirus precautions were already popping up in Hollywood — signs requesting no selfies with celebrities, music festivals canceled — but by Thursday there was no sector of the entertainment industry left untouched by efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

The film release schedule is scrubbed for the next several weeks and dozens of film and television productions have been paused. That's left everyone in the industry trying to forge a way forward in an unprecedented time.

The mood is hopeful, but the consequences of the shutdown will likely be devastating for many, including movie theaters and production workers who are now out of jobs.