Home for the Holidays: Most anticipated arrivals come through at Roanoke's airport

The most talked about arrival on Christmas Eve is of course from the big man himself - Santa Claus on our rooftops and our chimneys.

But some of the most anticipated arrivals of the season are better than any gift under the tree.

"Oh Gosh, I still don't see her," said Mrs. Wilson. "This is making me nervous."

They say good things will come to those who wait. But patience is hard to pack during the holiday season, when what you're waiting for is closer than ever.

"Madeline Wilson," she said. "We call her Maddie.... She works for William and Sonoma and we haven't seen her since June. So, so excited."

It is here, in the arrivals terminal of the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport where precious cargo is eagerly received.

"I'm waiting for a plane to arrive from Charlotte that's carrying our son," said John Elliott.

John Elliott's son lives in California these days, working for Google.

He hasn't seen his son in almost a year.

"Sometimes I feel empty, because the first 18 years of his life and our other son, we have two, I spent coaching them taking them to practices. Being with them at all the activities. And all of a sudden he's gone."

Gone for a time, but home when it counts the most. And so this Christmas Eve, after all the planning and the waiting, comes the deliveries like no other. And for Elliott, a chance to wrap his arms around the most valuable gift he'll ever receive.

