Home healthcare helps seniors in the time of coronavirus

Curtis McCormick prefers to stay at home, surrounded by family pictures and Yankees memorabilia.

“I don’t want to go to no home,” he said simply.

But that means he needs some help during the day, and it’s help that has proven especially important in this time.

“At my age, 82, you’re more liable to have it than you are a young person,” McCormick said of the corona virus.

“This is our job," explained Joyce Alexander, his personal care assistant. "We’ve always done this. So it’s not really a panic for us.”

Because home helpers like Alexander are trained to keep their clients safe, even when it isn’t a crisis.

“We feel like what we do every single day is important and valuable," said Catherine Birley, AmeriCare Plus Executive Director. "But right now, we feel like this is our calling and this is our moment to really help protect this population.”

“Me wiping down everything, and me being cautious when I go to the store, when I go to the post office, when I go places," Alexander said. "I have to make sure that me, myself, is taken care of so that I don’t pass nothing on to him.”

It's something assistants like Alexander do every day.

“So they are well trained to be able to safely interact," Birley said. "And then they can go out and help the clients get their medications any needed foods. If the clients have to leave for any reason, they can make sure the clients are safely interacting out in the community.”

It's a level of care that lets McCormick deal with his real concern of the virus: Having the ball games postponed.

“I love my Yankees," he said. "But I like Virginia in basketball, and they postponed all of that.”

