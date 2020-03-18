Homeless population concerned about housing and resources amid coronavirus outbreak

While many in Virginia are wondering how the coronavirus will impact their businesses, places like homeless shelters are doing everything in their power to stay open.

The homeless population is already concerned about where they're going to sleep at night, and now with the number of coronavirus cases rising every day, so do concerns about whether shelters will close as well.

Robin Crist has been living at the Trust House since February, when she fell on hard times. She says she worries every day, not about necessarily catching the virus, but where she would go if the Trust House had to close.

"If worse came to worse, I might be able to find somewhere to stay but for the most part I'd be out on the street-and that's not good," said Crist.

The Trust House can house twenty-seven people combined in their women and children wing and their men's wing. Now that Governor Northam has banned more than ten people in one room at a time and all people told to remain six feet apart, that is coming with its own complications.

Jeanie McCormick, Executive Director of ARCH Roanoke, says that's the least of their concerns, though; their major issue is lack of necessities.

"If we don't have toilet paper, it's not just COVID-19 that we're going to have to worry about, because there are other diseases that will happen if we don't have that, like E-coli, hepatitis B. If we don't have food, how are we going to nourish them, if we don't have hand sanitizer and basic cleaning supplies, how are we going to make sure that our place is germ-free and the virus doesn't spread?" asked McCormick.

She urges everyone to think of those less fortunate right now in these hard times.

