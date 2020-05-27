Homemade explosive device found in pickup; driver charged

Virginia State Police have charged an Amherst County man with one felony count of manufacturing/possession of an explosive device following a traffic stop Monday night.

Police say the incident began shortly after 8 p.m. when they were told about a vehicle being sought by the Amherst County Sheriff's Office. A trooper spotted the pickup and pulled the driver over in Lynchburg.

The driver, Gregory Maddox, 51, of Monroe, was taken into custody. Police searched the truck, finding a suspicious device that was examined by bomb technicians who rendered it safe. The investigation showed it was a homemade explosive device.

Maddox was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

According to the jail website, he’s also charged with bomb threat by offender 15 or over and two counts of abusive, profane, threatening calls/text/CB radio.

