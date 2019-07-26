Hometown Eats: Bowling’s Place in Rocky Mount

There is a spot in between Rocky Mount and Ferrum that has been serving up hot dogs for decades. Bowling’s Place is a famous spot to eat and gather at.

In Franklin County, they do hot dogs a little different. They're serving up the traditional dog with mayonnaise on it.

"It's a great place to go," said Bobby James, a regular there. "The best hot dogs you’ll get in this county, probably in this region.”

The owners may have changed a few times, but the mission, and food, at Bowling's Place has stayed the same. Lisa Tilley took it over nearly two decades ago.

“I just love working with people, and I’m a people person. If they don’t love momma, they don’t love no body,” Tilley said.

Bowling's serves up their dogs the way you want them. You even have the option to top it with their homemade slaw or chili.

Bowling's Place is located at 5376 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Their phone number is (540) 483-3403.

