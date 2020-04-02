Homestead Creamery recalls unsalted butter over possible listeria contamination

Homestead Creamery Inc. is recalling some of its unsalted butter due to potential Listeria contamination.

The recalled butter was distributed to the company’s distribution partners, retail stores and through home delivery. The unsalted butter comes in a half-pound marked with an expiration date of 04/30 stickered on the plastic packaging.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may suffer symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Homestead Creamery says the potential for contamination was noted after routine testing showed the presence of listeria montocytogenes in the unsalted butter.

No illnesses have been reported in connection; however, production of the product has been suspended while the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigates the source of the issue.

People who have purchased the recalled product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can contact Homestead Creamery with questions at 540-721-2045.

