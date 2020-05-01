Hometown 7th grader 3D prints, demonstrates how to make N95 masks

One hometown seventh grader has made it his goal to 3D print N95 masks and show the community how to do it. Andrew Clark is only 12 years old, but has a huge passion for 3D printing.

“I want to be a source of inspiration, I want to be a source of professionalism,” Andrew said.

Now, his home 3D printer is running nonstop, carving out the final product.

“I would like them to see what I have done because since I’ve already done tutorials, I know how to make it work on a step by step-by-step basis,” Andrew said.

“I was super proud of my son for wanting to take this on,” said Andrew’s father Brian Clark. “Necessity is the mother of invention and Andrew wanted to find a solution to a problem that he observed, did some research and found what I think is a pretty good solution.”

Clark has been by his son’s side since Andrew decided he wanted to take on this project. After trying two different kinds of masks, they were able to make one to get the job done.

The mask they are creating achieves N95 quality, using a MERV 16 filter that is double or triple layered. Any gaps get filled with glue and electrical tape. Andrew is also using silicone to create a flexible yet solid barrier to not allow anything through the cracks.

Watch Andrew's tutorial on how to make a mask:

“I hope they can see what I’ve done and adapt it to their smaller or bigger communities,” Andrew said. “What I’m hoping they can do is they can see my video and they can transform it, they can mingle it with their own.”

Andrew is working with Pulaski County Social Services to be able to provide masks for the elderly. The details are still being worked out on the project.

From start to finish, Andrew said it takes about two days to complete the entire mask and have everything dry and secure.

Andrew is a student at Dublin Middle School.

If you want help 3D printing a mask of your own, you can reach Andrew at andrewquinnclark@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.