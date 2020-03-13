Hometown Eats: Riviera Mexican Grill

In the small town of Pembroke, there's a Mexican restaurant that's a big hit with the locals. Riviera Mexican Grill is known for their big menu and even bigger portions.

The key here is making sure things are fresh and real good.

"Everything is prepared in the back, including our salsa for our chips and dips and avocados for the guacamole,” said David Shupe.

The menu is vast -- ranging from quesadillas and fajitas, to burritos and seafood.

One of the best sellers is the Fiesta Cozumel, which combines shrimp and scallops with a medley of peppers, squash, zucchini and tomatoes. It's seasoned with their in-house mix.

Another big hit is the authentic Mexican street tacos. You can pick from a variety of fillings, but we suggest the al pastor taco. It combines steak, chorizo and pineapple.

"The meat is nice and tender. You get the sweetness from the pineapple. You combine the two with the seasoning their making back there. It is super, super good,” said WDBJ7's Josh Birch.

Riviera Mexican Grill is located at 5870 Virginia Ave, Pembroke, VA 24136. Their phone number is (540) 626-5441.

