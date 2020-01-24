Hometown Eats: Backyard BBQ in Roanoke

If you're looking for juicy, authentic, flavor-packed barbecue, you've got to check out Backyard BBQ in Roanoke.

What started as an idea to spread the love of barbecue to others has turned into a reality for pitmaster and owner Troy Conley.

"People gather around at family houses and stuff, you get the backyard barbecue feel. That’s where the name comes from,” he said.

They're serving up everything from barbecue chicken and ribs, to something they call black gold - slow-cooked brisket that just melts in your mouth.

The brisket is only available Friday and Saturday and sells out each time, for good reason!

"They call it black gold, they could call it whatever they wanted to. If its that good I’d eat it, no questions asked,” said WDBJ7's Josh Birch.

Making things from scratch here is important to the owners as well. From the special spice blends to home-cooked sides, they don't take shortcuts at Backyard BBQ.

"Having fresh food makes all the difference, and having home cooked food makes all the difference,” said Jessica Stacy.

Make sure you also check out their smoked baked beans. They use their own barbecue sauce and smoke it with beans, meat and top secret ingredients.

"I don’t know what in the world they’re putting in them baked beans, but they’re awesome,” said Charles Cooper, a regular there.

Backyard BBQ is located at 1731 Melrose Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. Their phone number is (540) 344-1801.

