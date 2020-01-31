Hometown Eats: Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke

There's a new barbecue spot in Pembroke that hopes to put the small Giles County town on the map for its food.

Since opening over the summer, Bluegrass BBQ has been serving hundreds of pounds of slow-cooked, smoked meat each week. Ribs, brisket, chicken, pulled pork - you name it, and they smoke it.

"Barbecue goes back to the roots of Virginia and its organic,” said Chad Brodkin, co-owner and pitmaster at Bluegrass BBQ.

Brodkin and Cody Journell dreamed of opening a barbecue spot in Giles County. Journell, a former kicker for the Hokies and a Giles County native, said being back in his hometown means everything to him.

"To be able to come back and provide something that I feel like the community needed, it really puts a different spin on just owning a restaurant. You feel like you’re bringing people together,” he said.

When you get there, make sure you try out the smoked chicken. It's to die for!

"Some of the best barbecue chicken that I’ve ever had," said WDBJ7's Josh Birch. "They have gotten the smoke-infused flavor to go all the way down into the center of the meat.”

They also do desserts from scratch!

Bluegrass BBQ is located at 609 Snidow Street, Pembroke, VA 24136. Their phone number is (540) 626-2271.

If you've got a local spot Josh should check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

