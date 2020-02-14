Hometown Eats: Cattleman's To Go in Penhook

There’s one restaurant in Penhook that’s truly keeping the farm to table idea all in the family. Cattleman's To Go is fresh, local and really good.

Owner Donavon Delozier has plenty of experience in cattle farming. His dad got involved in it back in the 1970s, and its been in his family ever since then.

A few years ago, Delozier and his family moved the herd to Franklin County where they've been ever since.

"We’ve been raising the registered Angus cattle and constantly improving the genetics for the past 50 years,” he said.

The cattle are raised and processed locally, and then served up fresh at Cattleman's To Go.

You really can't go wrong there, but definitely check out the cheese steaks and burgers!

"You can really taste the quality and the time they’re putting into everything they do here," said WDBJ7's Josh Birch.

"The whole family is so nice," said Sue Elwell, a regular here. "They all work so hard, and the food is good.”

Cattleman's To Go is located at 15550 Old Franklin Turnpike, Penhook, VA 24137. Their phone number is (540) 565-0027.

If you've got a local spot Josh needs to check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

