Hometown Eats: Doc's Soul Food in Roanoke

There's a new restaurant in downtown Roanoke that hopes to offer folks something a little different. Doc's Soul Food is serving up true soul food full of passion and flavor.

Owner Elisha Campbell dreamed of opening a soul food restaurant with his dad. When his dad passed away, he decided to go out on a limb and open one up himself.

"I just decided to try it out myself and see how it worked out. I just wanted to have a restaurant in Roanoke where people could come and be able to afford to eat anytime, not just when they get paid,” Campbell said.

Making things homemade is important at Doc's. The regulars coming in appreciate it too.

"It tastes like you’re in someone’s church basement. That good food that’s got that love to it,” said Cassandra Barton.

If you go, you've got to check out a few favorites. First is a Philly cheese steak called the Xavier sub, named after one of Elisha's sons. Make sure you try out the salmon cakes here too.

"One thing you won’t find here is bland food," said WDBJ7's Josh Birch. "They’re seasoning everything perfectly. Not too much, not too little.”

Be sure to check out their famous collard greens and banana pudding too!

Doc's Soul Food is located at 604 5th Street SW, Roanoke, Va. 24016. Their phone number is (540) 566-4447.

