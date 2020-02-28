Hometown Eats: Inka Grill Peruvian Cuisine in Roanoke

There's a new restaurant in Roanoke giving people in the Star City a true taste of South America.

Inka Grill is serving up authentic Peruvian dishes in a delicious, and affordable, way.

"Peruvian cuisine is very fresh, very tasty. There is a mix being nations – French, Italian, all of them with Peruvian ingredients,” said Anny Hernandez.

The owners of Inka moved to Roanoke from across the country because they said there was no true Peruvian options in the area.

Since opening in the Fall 2019, their popularity has grown.

"It’s nice to have another cuisine in Roanoke that’s different,” said Bill Wellborn.

From dishes like tacu tacu con lomo, to delicious and fresh ceviche, everything here is amazing. Don't forget to try the Peruvian juices and sangria!

"You need to get down here. Try this place out. It’s a great hometown Eat and one of the most unique places right now in Roanoke,” said WDBJ7's Josh Birch.

Inka Grill is located inside the Patrick Henry Hotel on 611 S Jefferson St Suite 3, Roanoke, VA 24011. Their phone number is (540)-566-4655.

