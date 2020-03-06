Hometown Eats: Michael's New York Style Pizza in Covington

For nearly two decades, Michael's New York Style Pizza has been a staple in Covington. Known for homemade pizza and filling sandwiches, the locals can't get enough of it.

Owner Michael Keyser took lessons learned in the restaurant business and returned to his hometown to open the place up almost 20 years ago.

"I took a little bit of what everyone had and made my own recipe, which I think is better than anybody’s,” Keyser said.

They're making things from scratch -- from homemade dough for pizza and bread for sandwiches, to sauce for the pizzas.

A best seller is a pizza named after Michael, fittingly called the Michael special. It has everything piled on it. You can get it on thin crust, or our recommendation: Sicilian style.

"Hands down some of the best crust I’ve ever had, and the sauce they’re making here is so rich; it’s so delicious,” said WDBJ7's Josh Birch. "You could put the homemade pizza sauce in a cup and I would just drink it straight. That’s how good it is.”

Family is important at Michael's. They've named several menu items after family members, including another best seller.

"My dad helped open this place. We named him one called an Elroy’s special. He hated onions. It’s a cheese-steak with everything but onions,” said Bonnie Keyser.

Michael's is located at 127 E Prospect St, Covington, VA 24426. Their phone number is (540) 962-8500.

If you've got a local restaurant Josh needs to check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

