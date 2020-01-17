Hometown Eats: Millie's Living Cafe in Lynchburg

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to eat healthier, you've got to check out Millie's Living Cafe in Lynchburg. Millie's has made a name for itself in just a few short years.

Owner Dave Thomas opened the place up in honor of his mom.

"Her declining health and her nutrition wasn’t up to par. It just inspired me to bring something healthy to Lynchburg,” he said.

They're keeping health front and center at Millie's, serving organic and plant-based alternatives to your traditional meat dishes. Millie's has it all, from fresh juices and smoothies, to bowls and tacos.

One of the best sellers is called the Dragon Bowl.

"Pitaya, which is a dragon fruit. Then it has strawberries and bananas. We also have something called a dry pack and this has almond butter and a vanilla plant protein in it.”

They also have items on the menu for those who aren't too familiar with plant-based living. One of the most popular ones is something most people are already familiar with - tacos.

At Millies, instead of using ground beef, they're grinding up walnuts and seasoning them with traditional taco seasoning. Mix that with homemade vegan cheese and fresh cucumber, and roll it up in collard.

"I've tried a lot of plant based food and this ranks up with some of the most unique," said WDBJ7's Josh Birch. "By using the taco seasoning you still kind of get that taco taste so if you’re not used to just eating plant based protein, it's super easy to eat and delicious too.”

Millie's is located at 1701 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Their phone number is (434) 616-3621.

If you've got a local spot Josh needs to try, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

