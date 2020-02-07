Hometown Eats: Waterstone Pizza in Lynchburg

If you're searching for delicious, fresh, food in downtown Lynchburg, you've got to check out Waterstone Pizza.

Of course they're serving up incredible pizza, but it doesn't stop there. They also make decadent homemade desserts and pasta from scratch.

"It’s a mix between California and Italian food, with a southern twist to it," said Jason Arbusto, the culinary director at Waterstone.

Arbusto is bringing experience he's gained around the world to Lynchburg.

At Waterstone, using the freshest and highest quality ingredients is important. From salad and soups to pasta and pizza, you can taste the difference.

One of the best selling pasta dishes is the Italian Jambalaya, featuring blackened shrimp, chicken and homemade sausage. That is mixed with fresh pasta and their special creamy Jambalaya sauce.

"You get the flavor coming from the blackened seasoning; but the fresh pasta, the sauce they’re making here, everything just blends perfectly together,” said WDBJ7's Josh Birch.

Waterstone Pizza is located at 1309 Jefferson St, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Their phone number is (434) 455-1515.

