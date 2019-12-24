Hometown Holiday Helpers: Becky Marshall

There is something about a child's smile that brightens the holidays, but sometimes the smiles can be hard to create. Grandmother Becky Marshall is doing everything she can to keep a twinkle on two young faces. That's why she is our next, and final Hometown Holiday Helper winner of 2019.

Marshall who is a busy woman. She's a grandmother of 6, full time house cleaner, part time dog sitter and in the last 18 months a mother to 3 year old Emma and 4 year old Lily.

"I'm just teaching them what family is," said Marshall.

There haven't always been smiles though, especially when Becky received a call last year (2018) to come pick up the girls from a cemetery where they were staying with one of their parents.

"Was living by myself when I got the phone call. Just bought a one bedroom house and I just went and got them because that's what my heart told me to do," said Marshall. "I just moved out of my bedroom and gave them the bedroom after my living room got toy boxes and toy boxes and toy boxes anyway it's working out great."

A selfless act, giving her space to the girls, again thinking of others before herself but this Christmas, this grandmother is the one being gifted with $700 worth of gift cards.

"Thank you, and thank you Vicki," said Marshall.

Vicki Moles is the girl's babysitter and the one who nominated Becky. She said she had a special feeling Becky would be selected and she can't think of a more deserving person to help this holiday season.

When it was time for shopping, just like their Nana, the girls were thinking about others before themselves, specifically their two little cousins Corey and Noah.

After Lily and Emma picked out gifts for themselves, they grabbed some toy trucks for Corey and a Paw Patrol stuffed animal for Noah.

Becky didn't pick out anything for her during the shopping trip but promised to come back before Christmas to treat herself for all the hard work she puts forth for everyone else.

After the toys were paid for, the girls ended the trip with a big hug and picture as they showed off their big holiday smiles.