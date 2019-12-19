Hometown Holiday Helpers: Scott Norman

Nineteen years ago, a little boy was brought into the world: Blaise.

Anchor Melissa Gaona's pick for Hometown Holiday Helpers was Scott Norman.

A little boy with a big heart, who wasn't afraid to love people. But he wasn't here long.

"When the surgeon gets the x-ray up on the screen it's called megiloblastoma. It occurs mostly in children and it's seventy percent fatal. And the odds are never ever good," said Scott Norman.

Blaise died from a brain tumor. He was four years old.

His mother, Anne Young, remembers the pain well, but she'll never forget the man who stood beside her.

"My brother was the anchor that held me in that storm. He was the one who would sit up all night long and pray and he never got tired. He prayed without ceasing. He carried me," Young said.

That man is Scott Norman. An uncle to Blaise, a brother to Anne, and a hero to many people in Martinsville, Virginia.

For the past 15 years, he's been the children's choir director at his church.

And it is there where he feeds about eighteen hundred people every year on Christmas Day, people who would otherwise be alone or hungry.

"I just can't imagine what that would be like, and we never understand how close any one of us could be to that. Any children that come in get a toy and, more importantly, to sit down with the child and make them feel at home," Young said.

He's known as the "silent giver," and on this day we decided we would keep "silent" about telling him he was nominated for Hometown Holiday Helpers.

We decided to meet across the street from Scott's job. Anne was excited to witness her hero receive a gift.

"He is a living example of to whom much is given, much is required. He lives that every day. He is a living witness of what Jesus would be on earth," said Young.

During our quick trip, Scott wanted to focus on two people who mean a lot to him: mom and dad.

He got a pair of warm socks and a pocket knife for dad, and a nice, warm, cozy blanket for mom.

Even though Blaise died almost 20 years ago, he was still very much a part of the blessing that day.

This is dedicated to Blaise.

