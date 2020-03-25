Hometown Shell station pumps gas for those in need

One hometown gas station is stepping up to help the elderly and immunocompromised during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Shell gas station on Main Street in Blacksburg is offering to pump gas for people most at risk of contracting COVID-19.

All you have to do is pull up to pump three or four, blow your horn and someone will come out to assist you. Nada Peoples said she doesn’t mind throwing on a set of gloves and helping to fill up their tanks so they don’t have to do it themselves.

“Hopefully this can lead to influencing others to help others, not just bunker down and do nothing but do what you can, especially if you’re part of the essential that has to work,” Peoples said.

They’re offering to do this service on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for as long as they can.

The station is located at 600 North Main Street in Blacksburg.

