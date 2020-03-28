Hometown church holds drive-in service, follows social distancing to worship

Churches in our hometowns are offering alternative ways to worship this weekend.

At Gateway Baptist Church in Blacksburg, folks plan to sit in their cars in the parking lot while the pastor preaches from their covered fountain out front.

If the sound isn’t working right, the church already has an FM antenna hidden in the steeple so people can tune in and listen.

They hope this helps to provide a sense of community and regularity.

“In times like these it’s uncertain and scary times,” said Pastor Scott Souther. “Those feelings of fear are real, but as I tell our people, faith will overcome fear if we keep our focus right.”

The drive-in service starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, but they ask folks to show up a little earlier to get everyone situated.

