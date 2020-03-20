Hometown pharmacy makes free hand sanitizer

As it continues to be more difficult to find certain necessities, one hometown business wants to help ease that burden.

Main Street Pharmacy in downtown Blacksburg has been making their own hand sanitizer and giving a free 60 milliliter bottle to anyone who needs it each day.

It’s made up of alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin, mixed a certain way so it’s not too strong or weak.

The store owner said he was disappointed when he heard about people hoarding hand sanitizer and knew he needed to help.

“I do a lot for my community, this is what I’m here for,” Dr. Jeremy Counts said. “Everything I do is for the Blacksburg community, for Virginia Tech, I’m a Hokie, and for my patients. I love my patients.”

Counts asks anyone with unopened bottles of alcohol over 70 percent to donate them if they can so he can continue to provide this service as long as possible. He said alcohol is becoming harder to find.

Counts said the Virginia Board of Pharmacy had given them the all clear to be able to make hand sanitizer and help the community.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.