Hometown ‘pocket park’ needs a name

One hometown park is in need of a name, and officials need your help to come up with it.

The empty space at 47 and 57 West Main Street in Pulaski is the future home of a pocket park; that is, a green space between two buildings.

The town acquired the property after the building that was there was abandoned then later torn down.

The space has great views of the historic courthouse and a river located just behind it.

“We have residents living in our downtown, so it gives them an opportunity for a place to sit outside and enjoy. Those of us that own homes, we have a yard and a patio area, but a lot of these apartments do not, so it’s just another opportunity for that, too,” said Deputy Town Manager Nichole Hair.

Pulaski on Main is hosting the voting, which will continue until January 29.

In just 24 hours at least 17 entries have already been submitted.

You can submit your vote here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejyhMTLrvgfhnWxvhJk8caWJhMNftp-R0sbvfri7Xq8QWbFA/viewform.

