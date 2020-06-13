Wythe Co. sees high percentage of 2020 census response

With so much going on in the world, it can be easy for people to forget that this is a census year.

In Wythe County, responses so far to the 2020 census have been high with a 62.7 percent response rate. That’s two points higher than the current national rate.

Although the response in the county is high, officials want more people to take part.

They are reminding everyone that the census helps determine things like funding for schools and political reservation from the region.

“We’re telling folks if you want your voice to be heard it begins with filing out your census and making sure that your voice is even counted,” said Wythe County PIO Jeremy Farley. “You can’t be heard if you haven’t been counted.”

The census can be filled out online at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.

Farley said Bland County has a 52.3 percent response rate; Carroll County 55.1 percent; Giles County 57.5 percent; Grayson County 55.5 percent; Pulaski County 58.3 percent. Virginia has a 65.9 percent response rate thus far.

