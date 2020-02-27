Hometowns feel effects of Coronavirus

From industry to athletics, all eyes are on the Coronavirus or COVID19.

It's caused additional care in all of our local hospitals.

When patients check in, there's now a series of questions, as well as extra masks and gloves provided. Learning about travel though, especially recent travel to China, is piquing the most interest from providers.

According to the CDC, 30 Countries worldwide are a part of the outbreak. That information was cited in a letter sent Wednesday to all Virginia Tech students studying abroad. While the letter says that the current risk of exposure to the virus causing COVID 19 to Virginia Tech students studying abroad is generally low in most countries, individual programs will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

For athletes, especially athletes training at an Olympic level like many are at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, the worst would be the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo getting cancelled.

Sergio Lopez Miro is the head coach of Virginia Tech swimming and diving. While he has spoken with the International Olympic Committee, a decision on the games may not be made until May.

As for now, Virginia continues to monitor. The Virginia Health Department lists this as the most up to date data: Six people have tested negative for the virus in the Northern and Central Regions, one person is still pending results in our region and one is still pending results in the Northern region.

