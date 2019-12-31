Hoos fans pack bars for UVA-Florida game

At Roanoke’s Fork in the Alley, they packed in shoulder to shoulder crowding tables to watch the highs, and the lows, of UVA's last game of the season.

"We enjoy it when we can have major celebrations like this," said Steve Wills, who was leading the charge for the Wahoos.

Wills is the president of the UVA Fan club in Roanoke. It’s a group, Wills says, that’s focused both on service, and on watching sports.

"That’s right. Two national champions, almost a third, and hopefully another 10 win season coming up tonight," said Wills.

Wills says he’s brought the club to Fork in the Alley for a grab bag of reasons, not least of which is the fact that this is a very UVA friendly bar.

"Big UVA fan. Love their sports, and now that we have a restaurant I love hosting the official watch party," said Fork in the Alley owner Dave Trinkle. He says it’s a joy to see his bar packed with folks decked out in Blue and Orange.

"They’re all friends of mine, I know most of them from UVA, and it’s just a really good time to see them here watching the team," he said.

But no matter how the Hoos are doing, fans like Trinkle and Wills say they’ll keep on cheering, no matter what.

"When we do win, it's fun," said Trinkle.

