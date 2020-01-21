Horse that fell down embankment okay after five-hour rescue

A horse was pulled from an embankment during a five-hour rescue in Amherst County Monday night.

The county was called about 5 p.m. regarding the horse that had fallen in rough terrain after getting out of its enclosure.

Bedford County Special Operations Command and Lynchburg's Heavy and Tactical Rescue team were called to help, along with a large-animal veterinarian; together, they pulled the horse to safety.

The horse was free by 10 p.m. and was not hurt.

