Horses rescued at New Freedom Farm due to flooding

From evacuations to rescues, Botetourt County Fire and EMS stayed busy Wednesday.

The physical rescuing on Lithia Road was relatively smooth sailing, but getting to the animals in harm's way took some manpower.

Nearly 5 feet of water separated these men from around eight horses that were trapped by flooding from Looney Creek.

"We had to move those animals to the higher ground, field behind it," said Battalion Chief Brandon Golla.

That's where the horses currently are, away from immediate danger, and the water continues to recede.

"The main problem was trying to get some freedom of movement for the animals," said Golla.

A livestock rescue is something the county has seen numerous times before. What the county hasn't seen is several feet of flooding within just a few short hours.

"That is pretty atypical for this area, correct," said Golla.

All day it's triggered memories from 35 years ago, during the flood of 1985. But thankfully the horses were a relatively easy rescue according to the crew.