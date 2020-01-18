Virginia hospital workers, volunteers stitch sleeping bags for the homeless

On Saturday, Jan. 18, employees and volunteers spent the day at Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC) sewing together sleeping bags for homeless Petersburg residents.

This event is the second of many sewing days at SRMC. On Saturday, 68 sleeping bags were made at the hospital and 16 will be completed by volunteers taking the material home to sew.

In total, 88 sleeping bags will be donated this January – outpacing the November sewing day of 53 sleeping bags.

Multiple volunteers from all areas of specialties at SRMC, as well as family members of employees, participated.

The sleeping bags are made from surgical wraps that would otherwise be thrown out. The instruments are first sterilized, then transferred from the wraps onto a table for the surgeon to use. The wrap is then thrown away; it cannot be reused in the medical setting.

The plastic material is durable, waterproof and holds in heat well, which makes them perfect tools for staying warm in the winter. The newly created sleeping bags will go to Cares, Inc., a shelter in Petersburg.

