Hospitals expect rise in patients amid COVID-19 concerns; Staff to remain onsite

Carilion Clinic is working to create room for new patients, expecting an surge in traffic due to coronavirus concerns in the community.

Staffers are remaining onsite while Carilion works out their plans.

According to a statement from Carilion, it's not unusual for staff to remain onsite. Occasions of high demand, such as inclement weather, could warrant that protocol.

The statement went on to say the majority of patients with mild to moderate flu-like sympotms can be treated at urgent care sites.

In order to help the public find the appropriate level of care, Carilion has put together a guide to urgent care versus emergency care, You can find that guide here.

