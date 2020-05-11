Hotel Roanoke announces multi-million-dollar renovation of Pine Room Pub and lobby

Amid the pandemic, The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center is working on some renovations coming this fall. There will be a new and improved Pine Room Pub along with a lobby bar.

The Hotel Roanoke has announced its multi-million dollar renovations of the Pine Room Pub and the Palm Court Lobby. The hotel's general manager says he's excited for folks to enjoy these new additions this coming September.

"It's going to be fantastic," General Manager Brian Wells said.

He says construction started in late March on the Pine Room Pub--a popular bar area in the hotel that's been around for decades.

"It's been very successful, too successful, not enough space, food coming out of the basement throttles the speed of our service," Wells said.

So to help accommodate a larger crowd, the hotel is redoing the bar area and adding an outdoor patio space.

"In the pine room itself, to fix that slow kitchen problem, we're going to build a finished kitchen, so you get to watch our wonderful chefs put your meals together and assemble them," Wells explained.

Also, in an area off of the Palm Court lobby, there will be a new 40-seat lobby bar.

"t's going to be a fantastic reflection of a rail station ticketing booth, and we're going to embrace history and restore the ceiling back to a period before 1935," Wells said.

"Our occupancy and our guests just flood our front doors and we want to be able to continue to have the opportunity to give back to them," R.D. Wright, Assistant General Manager of The Hotel Roanoke, said.

Wright says since construction is going on during the pandemic, the hotel is taking extra precautions.

"Each and every day, we are diligent with health screenings, every contractor that arrives is checked, temperature checked, asked all the questions," he said.

Wright and Wells are confident construction will continue to stay on track so guests can soon enough experience the hotel's new features.

"We think that developing a destination casual dine environment to be paired with our Regency Room really is going to be a home run," Wells said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.