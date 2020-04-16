Hotel Roanoke offering up rooms to health care workers to recharge, isolate

After a long shift at work, Roanoke's healthcare workers have another place to recharge.

In its partnership with Hilton Hotels, the Hotel Roanoke is offering up to 30 rooms a night for healthcare workers from now until the end of May.

Front line workers at Carilion Clinic, Lewis Gale and the Salem Veterans Administration hospital will be given the chance to sleep, recharge or isolate from their families.

"April is the 25th anniversary of the reopening of the hotel. And the opening of the conference center of Roanoke," said Brian Wells, the hotel's general manager. "We're here for the long term; we've been taking care of guests since 1882, and we want the city to know that we're here for them."

Wells said that the Hotel Roanoke is also offering deep discounts to firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

