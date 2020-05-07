SOLD OUT: Hotel Roanoke's meal "Fit for a Queen" for Mother's Day

UPDATE: The Mother's Day meals are no longer available, but Hotel Roanoke is looking ahead to continue such special meals such as a Graduation Celebration for 2020 Grads and possibly a Sunday Brunch.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mother's Day is typically a day families treat mom to a gourmet meal out. This year that's not possible, but the Hotel Roanoke is doing the work for you and putting together what it's calling a meal "Fit for a Queen."

"Moms have been crazy trying to take care of the kids, trying to taking care of the teaching and being the mother and all that," said Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center Executive Chef Stephen DeMarco. "We wanted to come up with a way how can mom be taken care of on Mother's Day."

The meal includes the heirloom She Crab Soup, three salad options, Beef Tenderloin, Sauce Wellington, Tarragon Seasoned Salmon Filets, Baked Orecchiette Spring Pasta, Garlic White Wine Green Beans and a Berry Cobbler for dessert.

The Hotel Roanoke Mother’s Day at Home Celebration meal will also include full instructions on how to warm each item before serving to your family.

Chef DeMarco and the culinary team have also crafted specialty gifts along with the family meal to include a custom Hotel Roanoke charcuterie board, a bottle of sparkling cider or wine and a living centerpiece to decorate the family table and fresh chocolate dipped strawberries.

“We love celebrating Mother’s Day and while we will miss welcoming families into our property, we are excited to turn the tables and be welcomed into patrons home this year instead,” said Brian Wells, general manager of The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

Orders can be picked up Saturday and Sunday. Customers can pull up to the hotel's main entrance, pop their vehicle's trunk and hotel staff will place the meal in their vehicle.

Pricing for the Hotel Roanoke Mother’s Day Celebration at Home is $140 plus tax and must be ordered in advance by end of the day Thursday, May 7, 2020. To place a pre-order, call 540-853-8280 or email Sherri Smith at SSmith@HotelRoanoke.com.

Contactless pickup times are scheduled for Saturday, May 9 from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. All pickup will be run through the hotel’'s main entrance.

To see the entire menu of offerings for this year’s Hotel Roanoke Mother’s Day at Home Celebration, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.