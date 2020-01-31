House Bill could adjust school crime reporting laws in Virginia

Virginia is looking to change laws that have made it the number one state in the nation for reporting students to police for criminal acts at school.

Virginia schools' high referral rate is due largely to state laws requiring school principals to report any potential criminal activity. This includes charges from drug possession to assault on staff or more serious offenses.

HB 257, co-sponsored by Delegate Sally Hudson, would tweak that list.

"There is a very prescriptive list of incidents, or you might call them actions, that individuals might take that fall within that those parameters. This bill would make some adjustments to which ones of those actions we would be required to report to law enforcement,” Director of Student Services Nicholas King said.

The bill is already out of the House Education Committee and is set for a floor vote in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.