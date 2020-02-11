House approves plan to create US women's history museum

Three years after the opening of the Smithsonian's landmark Museum of African American History and Culture, momentum is building toward the creation of a museum dedicated to American women's history.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to establish the museum inside the Smithsonian network and take steps toward funding and construction. A similar bill is working its way through the Senate.

If approved, it could take a decade or more to finalize funding, design and construction of the museum. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated that it would cost $375 million to build a 350,000-square-foot museum.