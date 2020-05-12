House fire being fought in Bedford County

Bedford County fire crews are working to extinguish a house fire in the 1200 block of Stewartsville Road, in the area of Spradlin Road.

Photo courtesy Mark W. Morgan

There is a traffic backup on Stewartsville/US 24, east of Vinton.

No injuries have been reported and there is no word on the cause of the fire.

The house is on a hill with no hydrants in the immediate vicinity, so water has to be taken uphill to get to the fire.

