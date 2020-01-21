Fire damages Bedford County home, no major injuries reported

Crews from the Forest Volunteer Fire Department in Bedford County are investigating after a fire damaged the second floor of a house Tuesday.

Several fire agencies responded to the second-alarm fire late Tuesday morning on Overlake Avenue, inside the Ivy Lake subdivision off Perrowville Road.

No one was seriously injured. A family member of the homeowner tells WDBJ7 one person sustained minor injuries to her foot while trying to rescue dogs from the burning home.

Investigators are still working to determine an exact cause of the fire.

