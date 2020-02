Virginia won't legalize the recreational use of marijuana this year, but the state is on the verge of scrapping criminal charges for simple possession.

The House of Delegates passed a marijuana reform bill on Monday. The legislation would decriminalize simple possession and provide for a civil penalty of up to $50.

The Senate is expected to pass a similar bill and Governor Ralph Northam has signaled his support.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.