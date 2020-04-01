How police plan to enforce governor’s stay-at-home order

With the number of coronavirus cases growing by the day, Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia’s stay-at-home order will be in effect until at least June 10.

This has many of you wondering how that might be enforced. Many departments are trying to figure out what will work best, but right now, many say they are out there educating people when they do find those groups over 10 people.

As times continue to be uncertain, police want to make sure they’re taking the proper steps, and everyone’s doing it a different way.

Blacksburg Police said their focus has been on educating the community when they respond to calls of gatherings violating the 10 person rule. They said many have been within the limit, but when they’re not they explain distancing guidelines. They report to Virginia Tech if students are involved.

Radford’s Police have implemented a new online reporting form to promote social distancing, but will always be there in times of an emergency. Any in-person requests are being handled through the department’s vestibule.

Over to southside in Danville, police said things shouldn’t be changing much since the 10 person rule went into effect. You could be subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor for not closing congregation areas in non-essential businesses and allowing more than 10 people to gather in an establishment. Danville Police said they want to help everyone practice safe gathering and want you to call them for guidance.

In Lynchburg, police encourage everyone to read the details of Executive Orders 53 and 55 to be familiar with them. They said this is a time for us to change our practices and be slightly inconvenienced for the greater good. The police say certain provisions in the order could result in a Class 1 misdemeanor and penalties could range up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

In Roanoke, police are waiting for guidelines from the city manager’s office. In a statement, they tell us “We have reviewed the Governor’s order and are assessing our options for enforcement.”

Roanoke City officials are planning a virtual press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. where more complete information will be shared.

There will also be a virtual meeting between Virginia Tech and Blacksburg officials Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. where they will be discussing their observations in the community so far since the 10 person regulation was put in effect.

