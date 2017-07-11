Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offering a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents this Friday

(WDBJ)
By Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2017 at 3:50 PM EDT
Krispy Kreme is turning 80-years-old this Friday!

In honor of their 80th anniversary, the popular doughnut chain will be offering a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts for 80 cents.

That's after the purchase of any dozen at the regular menu price.

The discounted doughnuts will be available at all stores in the U.S. and Canada.

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward said in a press release.

The first Krispy Kreme store opened in now historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, back in 1937.

It currently has more than 1,000 stores in nearly two dozen countries around the world.

